At Home: Illinois All-American linebacker J Leman

J Leman is best known as an All-American linebacker (and Rose Bowl team captain) for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. He got his shot with several NFL teams as well. But, these days, J is back in Champaign selling real estate and working as an analyst for Big Ten Network.

He sat down with us to discuss what it’s like to be quarantined in the Leman household, what foods he misses the most, how his career has been impacted by the stay-at-home order, and his family’s unique spin on Monopoly. A short version is above; however, the entire conversation can be found in the web extra below…