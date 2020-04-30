At Home: Illini Head Basketball Coach Brad Underwood

Over the past few months, we’ve all figured out what it’s like to be stuck at home. But what is it like to be stuck in Illinois Head Basketball Coach Brad Underwood’s home? In this first episode of “At Home with Tim Sinclair,” Coach Underwood tells us. What food absolutely HAS to be on hand? What does the family do for fun? Is he a Netflix guy?

Plus, in the longer version (below), Brad shares why his wife doesn’t like it when he cooks, whether he thinks his daughters could learn to cut his hair from YouTube, and how he and his coaches are recruiting from home.