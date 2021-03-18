Aspen and Teak looking for their Furever Family with Yoga4Cats

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Yoga4Cats started in 2015 as a volunteer-initiated fundraiser for a shelter that has since closed. It was the first ever event to feature yoga with adoptable cats and the concept went viral! We have evolved to become deCATur’s only cat-focused rescue; our primary programs are deCATur Fosters for adoptable kitties, and WeTNR (We Educate Trap Neuter Return) for community cats.

Yoga4Cats takes special care to understand both the personality of our adoptable cats and the ideal home environment for each one. Our adoption process strives to make a purrfect match for everyone.

We also pull a lot of special needs cases from our local animal control shelter to provide medical care and socialization opportunities for cats in high risk situations.

We are featuring two special needs kittens:

Aspen

Aspen was born without a tail (manx syndrome) and wears an adorable diaper for incontinence. Pulled from shelter. She is purrsonality +++!

Teak



Teak was also pulled from the shelter. She came to us with a fractured hip and pelvis and partial tail amputation. Her injuries were consistent with being caught in a car engine. After lots of kennel rest and time to heal, Teak is thriving!

We are deCATur’s only cat-focused rescue! We offer a purrsonal approach to each cat and potential adopter and serve the community cats in our area through WeTNR.

Yoga4Cats acquired a physical space (CatHQ!) last fall and we are now able to host small pop-ups. We plan to host a rummage sale in May to benefit the rescue. Stay tuned for our signature events, featuring yoga with adoptable kitties.

Business/Organization Name

Yoga4Cats

Business/Organization Phone

(309) 270-MEOW

Business/Organization Address

Mailing address:

PO Box 712

Decatur, IL 62525

CatHQ (by appointment only):

3725 E William St Road

Decatur, IL 62521