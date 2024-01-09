HOMER, Ill. (WCIA) — In today’s Ask the Expert segment, we have the pleasure of welcoming Speech-Language Pathologist Roxy Reed, a dedicated professional who is also the Founder and Executive Director of Roxy’s House. This 501(c)3 organization offers Animal-Assisted Speech Therapy and Occupational Therapy to those in need.

Roxy Reed, a seasoned Speech-Language Pathologist, brings a unique perspective to her work by incorporating the healing power of animals. As the Founder and Executive Director of Roxy’s House, she has created a haven where individuals receive not only traditional speech therapy but also the extraordinary benefits of interaction with specially trained animals.

In today’s segment, Roxy Reed will answer viewers pressing questions related to speech therapy. Viewers can expect valuable insights into the benefits of this approach and how Roxy’s House is creating positive change in the lives of those it serves.