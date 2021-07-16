Ask Angi: The Work with the Worth, Home projects with the most ROI

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Work with the Worth: Home projects with the most ROI

As a homeowner, you’ve probably decided to take on some renovations and remodels at one point or another. While you may not be planning to sell anytime soon, considering the resale value on the work you’re doing on your home is always important. In this week’s Ask Angi segment, home expert Bailey Carson is here to talk return on investment.

https://www.angi.com/articles/remodeling-projects-highest-roi.htm
https://www.angi.com/articles/improvements-increase-home-value.htm
https://www.angi.com/articles/why-you-should-replace-your-garage-door.htm

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon