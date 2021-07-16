Ask Angi: The Work with the Worth, Home projects with the most ROI

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Work with the Worth: Home projects with the most ROI

As a homeowner, you’ve probably decided to take on some renovations and remodels at one point or another. While you may not be planning to sell anytime soon, considering the resale value on the work you’re doing on your home is always important. In this week’s Ask Angi segment, home expert Bailey Carson is here to talk return on investment.

● https://www.angi.com/articles/remodeling-projects-highest-roi.htm

● https://www.angi.com/articles/improvements-increase-home-value.htm

● https://www.angi.com/articles/why-you-should-replace-your-garage-door.htm