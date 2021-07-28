Ask Angi: Pet-proofing your home

Not everyone who added a new pet to the family during the pandemic pet-proofed their home first. Or people who moved with their pets may not have thought about setting up their new home for themselves and their furry friends. Now that things are opening back up, you might be realizing your home isn’t pet-proofed for leaving your pup alone. Bailey Carson, home expert at Angi, is here to offer some tips on how to pet-proof your home and design it to last, regardless of how many pets you get.

Amongst her suggestions:

Consider a pet door

Use a crate and/or baby-gate

Put away dangerous items

Look into vinyl and laminate flooring

For more details, visit https://www.angi.com.