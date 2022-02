Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The cold, winter weather typically means higher electricity bills. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson discusses energy efficiency in the home and ways to make each room more energy- (and wallet)- friendly.

https://www.angi.com

https://www.angi.com/articles/home-energy-efficiency-checklist.htm

https://www.angi.com/articles/10-ways-reduce-your-home-s-power-use.htm