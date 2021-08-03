Ask Angi: Gardening tasks for every age

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you started a quarantine garden, you’re not alone. Many people began growing flowers, vegetables and herbs this past year. Now that the weather has warmed up and the kids are out of school, this is a great way to get them involved. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Bailey Carson offers some gardening tasks for every age group.

