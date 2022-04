Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have musician, Ashley Riley, back on our CI Stage.

Ashley released a new album called Set You Free last year and am finally getting out to play shows to promote it (yay) so my schedule is at www.ashleyriley.com/tour

Ashley Riley Americana Happy Hour

Thu, Apr 21 @ 5:00PM Rosebowl Tavern , Urbana, IL

First Gig Decatur Fundraiser

Sun, May 22 @ 12:00PM Decatur

More details soon!