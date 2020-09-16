Ashley HomeStore shares how COVID has affected the furniture industry

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

With more people staying home and working from home, there’s been an uptick in furniture sales! Ashley HomeStore shares how COVID has impacted the furniture business.

Here’s more from Ashley HomeStore:

We are a 5th generation of our family furniture business. We started our legacy of owning our Ashley HomeStores in 2006. Our stores are spread throughout central Illinois; Champaign, Bloomington, Peoria, and East Peoria.

There are delays in the production of our upholstery furniture which is resulting in delivery of the furniture. Ashley Furniture corporate is doing their best to expedite the process in getting their customers their furniture before the holidays.

It is suggested those interested in purchasing furniture to order TODAY in order to have it on time for the holiday gatherings.

We are different in where we have multiple stores throughout the central Illinois area. Our staff is extremely knowledgeable of what they are selling our customers.

Our Peoria store at 8727 N. Knoxville Ave. is undergoing a remodeling and we are having a great sale to get items moved for us to do the remodel. We are open 7 days a week for locals to take advantage of this great sale

Ashley HomeStore

217-356-7200

Business/Organization Address

602 W. Anthony Dr.