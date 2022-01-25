Ashley HomeStore hosts Ultimate Galentine’s Day Event

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Boy Band Headlines Ultimate Galentine’s Day Event Saturday, January 29th: 11am-2pm Champaign, IL—

Ashley HomeStore “wants you back!” like the Backstreet Boys at their ultimate Galentine’s Day event featuring Chicago boy band cover band Boy Band Review. Tickets are now on sale for what will be the most Instagrammable lovefest in town. Get your besties together for an afternoon of non-stop boy band bangers, Valentine’s shopping for who else?–yourself!– cocktails, delicious love-themed food truck treats and non-stop photo ops! No Valentine? No problem! Adorable puppies will be available for snuggling; maybe even take one home for keeps.

The following vendors will be present at this event: Above Able, Industrial Donut, Champaign Jewelers, The Smith Burger, Frothy Bottom, Yellow and Co., Jes Berries + Boards, Salon 105, Circle Drive Bernedoodles, Gabi and Grace and Galentine’s photo ops galore! Food, drinks, fun, friends & puppies!

Tickets for the event are $20 and available on Eventbrite.

A link to tickets is available on the Ashley HomeStore Champaign Illinois Facebook page and on the Ashley HomeStores Central IL Instagram page. Ticket includes entrance to the event, music by Boy Band Review and access to vendors and their unique Galentine’s Day offerings. Food, drinks and other purchases from vendors are not included in the price of the ticket.

Venue has limited capacity, and tickets will be on sale until they are expected to sell out. All ticket proceeds will be donated to CU 1-to-1 School Mentoring Program and Ashley HomeStore’s Hope 2 Dream program which provides mattresses to children in need. Ashley HomeStore is located at 602 West Anthony Drive just north of I-74 in Champaign.

Direct link to Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-event-tickets-242281098287?keep_tld=1