Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA)

Mindy and Mark Gardner own and operate Flood Plain Forge, an artisan blacksmith shop located in Farmer City. Together, the couple creates beautiful metalwork and they are helping to preserve their city’s century old forge, which began operation in the late 19th century.

ciLiving Storyteller, Erin Valle, visited the forge to discuss the metalworkers’ creative process as well as the importance of carrying on old traditions.