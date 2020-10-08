Arthur’s Great Pumpkin Patch is open for the season

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA).

It’s a weird year.

But a cluster of pumpkins still proudly spells “2020” outside of Mac Condill’s Great Pumpkin Patch.

“I dont know what the connection is with humans and this fall crop, but it’s something pretty innate. It’s inside of everyone,” says Condill.

This year, the agritainment side of The Great Pumpkin Patch is closed.

There might not be a corn maze or live entertainmement; however, there’s still plenty of pumpkins for sale at the farm’s new Cucurbit Market.



And admission is free.

Condill says he’s worked closely with the health department to come up with the safest way to get a diverse rang of squash into people’s hands.



That of course means social distancing, sanitizing wagons, and re-arranging the way baked goods are sold, but the silver lining is that with no agritainment attractions, the crop is in full-focus.

“The ironic thing is we’re probably sitting on the best crop we’ve ever had. So, to throw that into the crazy 2020 year, you know, we’re just making the most of it I think.”

