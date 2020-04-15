Art Teacher, Cassie Stephens, shares virtual art classes through social media

Brentwood, TN (WCIA) –

Cassie Stephens, Elementary Art Teacher, isn’t letting the quarantine stop her from sharing her love of art with students all across America.

Here’s more from Cassie:

I’ve been teaching art for 21 years. I make my own clothing to teach my lessons in.

I’ve been sharing a lot of lessons on my blog for years but only recently started teaching live art classes during the quarantine.

I enjoy offering the tips and tricks that I have found to work best after teaching for so long!

I’m free! I’m teaching live art classes every week day at 11am CT for anyone who wants to join.

You can join the art classes which are on Cassie’s Facebook and Instagram, or you can view later on her blog.

Check out Cassie’s Books:

Clay Lab for Kids: 52 Projects to Make, Model, and Mold with Air-Dry, Polymer, and Homemade Clay and Stitch and String Lab for Kids: 40+ Creative Projects to Sew, Embroider, Weave, Wrap, and Tie (Lab for Kids (21)) on Amazon.

Check out the video for an easy Bubble Printing, a fun craft with simple supplies.