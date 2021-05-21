Art and literature converge at Springfield exhibit, sale

Spring Used Book Sale

May 21, 9 AM – 5 PM, May 22, 9 AM – 3 PM

Throughout the year, the Michael Victor II Art library at the Springfield Art Association receives generous donations of gently used books. Art related books and other great titles are sold at discounted prices in support of the art library. If you are interested in donating books, please contact the SAA offices at 217-523-2631 to arrange a time to drop off.

Conversations Beyond Language: Paintings by Dimitri Pavlotsky

April 30 – June 4

This exhibition includes 40 paintings by Chicago-based artist, Dimitri Pavlotsky. Reception: April 30, 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM, Gallery Talk at 6:15 PM.

