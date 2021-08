McLean, Ill. (WCIA)

Ruby’s Rescue and Retreat is back with two puppies looking for their furever families.









Ruby’s Rescue next event is coming up this Saturday, August 28! We hope to see you there! Also, In case you missed it, it’s not too late to register for the Get Your 6.6 Walk/Run. Information can be found here: https://mclean-il.com/get-your-6-6-on-route-66 and make sure to stop by to see us afterward! Event details: https://fb.me/e/1rS3JuvW7