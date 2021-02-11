Area youth showcase work at Springfield Art Association

The Central Illinois Scholastic Competition is now on display at the Springfield Art Association. Junior High and High School students from around the area are showcasing their work both in-person and online. The displays are divided into five categories:

Gallery Room 1: Comic Art, Drawing & Illustration

Gallery Room 2: Painting, Printmaking, Mixed Media, Design

Gallery Room 3: Photography, Digital Art, Film & Animation

Gallery Room 4: Sculpture, Jewelry, Ceramics & Glass

Gallery Room 5: Portfolios

Visit the gallery in person at SAA in Springfield or virtually at https://sites.google.com/view/scholastic-mid-central-gallery 

