Champaign, IL (WCIA) There are two guarantees in life death and taxes. We all have a love/hate relationship with taxes so how can we make it work with our retirement goals? Today’s your dime sponsor Rooted Wealth Advisors Duke Smith shares more insight.

Are You Paying Too Much in Taxes in Retirement?

Taxes play a part in our everyday lives, so informing ourselves is crucial.

How a retirement income analysis can help you blunt the tax bite in retirement.

Inform Yourself – Taxable Income vs Non-Taxable Income Tax

What each is:

Tax Laws

Stay up to date

Congress makes changes yearly

Different types of accounts have different tax status, so how are these separated and how do distribute our money based on this?

Where you put your money matters

Taxable

Income-tax-free (to you), but taxable to your estate

Tax-deferred

Income-tax-free (to you and your estate)

