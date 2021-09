Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Due to COVID-19, 2020 would have been the festival’s 50th anniversary, so instead the Broomcorn Festival is choosing to celebrate their 50th this year in 2021.

Parade 3pm Saturday

New additions: Jurassic Park style jeep and Back to the Future style DeLorean

Live music throughout the weekend

Oak Street stage-honoring first responders at noon Saturday on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks