Aquatic Therapy at Clark-Lindsey

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Sandra Jones, Director of Therapy, Renewal Therapy at Clark-Lindsey, and

Erin Kelly, SLP, Speech Therapist, Renewal Therapy at Clark-Lindsey join us.

New Outpatient Therapy Services at Clark-Lindsey

Renewal Therapy at Clark-Lindsey now offers aquatic therapy to community members of all ages. Plus, they are the only local therapists who use new technology called Synchrony to help people who are having difficulties with swallowing.

At Clark-Lindsey we provide physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. You don’t have to be of a certain age to receive our therapy services. We also accept many different insurance providers. You need to let your medical provider know you want your therapy from the licensed therapists at Renewal Therapy at Clark-Lindsey. We have trained therapists who provide a variety of specialty services to residents of Clark-Lindsey and members of the community!

Outpatient Services Available:

• Aquatic Therapy

• Cardio/pulmonary Rehabilitation

• Dysphagia/swallowing Treatment

• Hand Therapy

• LSVT Loud-Voice Therapy

• Orthopedic Rehabilitation

• Pain Management

• Urinary Incontinence

• Vision Therapy

• Vestibular and Balance Treatment

We are now licensed to provide outpatient aquatic therapy, not only to residents of Clark-Lindsey but to anyone. Aquatic therapy is a therapeutic procedure that describes therapeutic exercises performed in a water-based environment using the properties of buoyancy, viscosity and hydrostatic pressure and temperature of the water to facilitate movement, particularly for muscles that are compromised due to injury, surgery, or disease.



We now have Synchrony at Clark Lindsey! Unlike any other dysphagia rehabilitation solutions available, Synchrony is designed specifically for Speech Language Pathologists (SLPs) to enable their patients to visualize swallow activity using virtual reality EMG biofeedback. With engaging exercise visualizations, data dashboards, and reporting tools, Synchrony gives SLPs more power than ever to help patients learn new and unfamiliar behaviors and enhance quality of life.

Both our inpatient therapy and outpatient therapy are available to people in the community. You also get the benefit of the same therapy staff in order to create a cross continuum of quality care.

www.CL-Renewal.com

OUTPATIENT 217-239-6329

INPATIENT 217-840-3482