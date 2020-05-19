April showers bring May flowers…and a moldy crawl space

We’ve had plenty of rain so far this spring and, as such, plenty of basements and crawl spaces have found themselves with water in them.

Ground water in a crawl space feeds mold and that mold ruins the home’s wood framing.

At the right temperature and right level of moisture, the wood being exposed in a crawl space acts as the food source for mold…meaning it will flourish.

Woods Basement Systems is uniquely qualified to help you seal your crawl space…eliminating water and helping with allergies too. Once sealed off, the conditioned air in a home is easier to maintain, allowing monthly power bills go down.

Woods Basement Systems offers:

– Nationally back warranty

– Anti- Microbial on the backing of our encapsulation material

– Plumbing alarm on the crawl space SmartSUMP™

Woods Basement Systems

800.388.9326

524 Vandalia Street

Collinsville, IL 62234

http://WoodsBasementSystems.Com