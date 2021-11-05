Apricot Lane to participate in Pink Friday

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Apricot Lane is a clothing boutique for Women, so we know fashion.

We know current style trends. We have moved our store off campus onto South Neil Street. People find it interesting that we hand pick every item in our store. We go to market several times a year.

We help people pick out outfits for any occasions. they ask us our opinions on clothes, like, is this supposed to be loose fitting or are the pants supposed to be above the ankle.

We provide a true shopping experience. We have stylists available to style customers and help them feel good about themselves. Our customers can come in and touch the clothes, try them on to make sure things fit well.

Pink Friday is the Friday before Black Friday and it is for boutique owners. It gives us small local owned businesses our own shopping day separate from the big box stores. It has been a tough couple of years for us boutique owners so we want customers to shop small business and shop local.

Apricot Lane

217-344-7911

1005 S Neil Street

Champaign, IL 61820