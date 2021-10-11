Apples, peaches on full display for final farmers markets

Rick Weinzierl knows a fair bit about growing peaches and apples, managing insect and disease issues in fruit crops, and marketing a harvest. In fact, Rick started his own orchard after retiring from the University of Illinois as a professor and extension specialist focused on fruit and vegetable insect management.

Weinzierl Fruit and Consulting provides fresh, local peaches and apples to customers at the Champaign and Urbana farmers’ markets and answers their questions about how the crops are grown, how varieties differ from one another, and how they might use the fruit they purchase.

Weinzierl Fruit and Consulting, LLC

217-621-4957

409 N Abbey Rd

Urbana, IL 61802

Orchard location: Rural Seymour, IL

Champaign Farmers Market – Tuesdays from 3pm-6pm in Downtown Champaign

Urbana Farmers Market – Saturdays from 8am-12pm at Lincoln Square Mall

https://foodmarketmaker.com/business/bus-28D8B64E