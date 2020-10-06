Apple cinnamon pork loin with Sliced Right Nutrition’s, Kristina Adams

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The deep rich colors of fall produce are actually their protective powers showing off! Many of the foods for fall are packed with antioxidants and other phytochemicals that reduce our risk for developing health problems.

Green colors = cancer –protecting phytochemicals, like lutein and zeaxanthin, 2 antioxidants that may reduce the risk of macular degeneration, leading cause of blindness

· Apples and Brussel sprouts

Yellow colors = full of vitamin C helps wounds to heal and blocks some skin damage caused by free radicals

· Pears and citrus

Orange colors = have beta-carotene, which may help boost immune function and protect against free radical damage.

· Sweet potatoes, squash and pumpkin

Apple-Cinnamon Pork Loin

Serves 6

1 boneless pork loin roast (2 to 3 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

3 medium apples, peeled and sliced, divided

¼ cup honey

¼ cup apple flavored vinegar

1 small red onion, halved and sliced

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Minced fresh parsley, optional

Sprinkle roast with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, brown roast in oil on all sides; cool slightly. With a paring knife, cut about sixteen 3-in.-deep slits in sides of roast; insert one apple slice into each slit. Place half of the remaining apples in a 4-qt. slow cooker. Place roast over apples. Drizzle with honey and vinegar; top with onion and remaining apples. Sprinkle with cinnamon. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or until meat is tender. Remove pork and apple mixture; keep warm. Transfer cooking juices to a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook until liquid is reduced by half. Serve with pork and apple mixture. Sprinkle with parsley if desired.

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams Smith has over 19 years’ experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.

Kristina Adams Smith, MS, RD, LDN – slicedrightnutrition@gmail.com