Anything Goes 773 serving up delicious chicken tacos in CI Kitchen

Anything Goes 773 derives its name from the area code 773, which serves outside the loop, and the innermost neighborhoods. Being raised on the southside of Chicago, we had access to a variety of restaurants that served foods with amazing flavors and creativity.

What people would find most interesting about us is our creativity within our dishes and our presentation of the dishes.

We help people with thinking outside the box. We pride ourselves in being different and finding new ways to make dishes, like a new seasoning blend for example.

We can make anything an consumer requests, no matter the location or requirements and we have good time management. We have great communication skills to please any/every customer.

As private chefs, we can be hired to cater family meals and intimate events. We pool our resources to create awesome meals for medium to large size private and corporate events. Call us today to see what we can do for you.

MISSION STATEMENT

Our mission is to offer memorable food , and flawless service in various settings . The menu- created from the finest premium meats, freshest seafoods, and hand -selected produce – offers a variety of Chicago influenced dishes , and an superior dining experience

