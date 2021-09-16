Annual Vet Med Open House back in 2021

ciLiving.TV
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The annual Vet Med Open House is back in person on October 3, 10 am to 4 pm. It’s free and open to the public.

We will have lots of live animals to see! Many exhibits will be located outside, and some exhibits will be presented virtually (online) to address public health concerns.


Our theme is “Under the Big Tent” to emphasize that there is lots of room in the veterinary profession for people from all kinds of backgrounds and for pursuing a huge range of careers.

All visitors will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors at the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon