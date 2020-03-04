Annual Swim Event with Confidentially Yours

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It only comes around once a year… we’re talking all things swim wear with the owner of Confidentially Yours, Alex Stewart. This is one event you won’t want to miss if your spring break plans include a trip to somewhere warm and tropical, a trip to any of the indoor pools around the area, or if you are simply getting prepared for the upcoming swim season. Swimsuits will be available in store and shoppers can leave with their suit in hand.

Annual Swim Event March 5-8

Can’t make it to the event? Shop their collection online here: https://cybras.com/collections/swimwear

Confidentially Yours Swim Event



Confidentially Yours Swim Event



Confidentially Yours Swim Event



1808 B Round Barn Rd

Champaign, IL 61821