Annual swim event at Confidentially Yours

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)



Alex Stewart, owner of Confidentially Yours shares how this year’s annual swim event will be their biggest and best yet – with a few adjustments compared to years past.

In addition to walk-ins we’ll offer private appointments before store hours as well take additional COVID safety measures to ensure you have a comfortable, safe, and fun experience!

Brands available:

Freya, Fantasie, Elomi, Coco Reef, Beach House, Gabar, Pour Moi, and Amoena. Take look at our collection online here.

Sizes available:

Swimwear starting at size 6 through 26 and bra sizes swimwear cup sized B cup-JJ cup!

Swimwear styles available:

Tankinis, bikinis, swimdresses, one pieces, and pocketed swimsuits. We’ll have styles and shapes to fit all body types!

This is the one time each year when we accept special orders for our swimwear collection.

Daily giveaways!

Discounts on all swimwear items – our biggest and only swimwear sale of the year!

Enjoy refreshments while you shop.

Our fitting rooms are open and our high-traffic areas will be sanitized regularly throughout the day.

Our goal is for you to feel safe and comfortable while you shop!

Event and store hours:

We are adding one extra day onto our annual swimwear event (Sunday!) PLUS private 30-minute fitting appointments before store hours.

March 4: 8-10 a.m. by appointment only (30 minute slots by reservation only); 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. walk-ins

March 5: 8-10 a.m. by appointment only (30 minute slots by reservation only); 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. walk-ins

March 6: 8-10 a.m. by appointment only (30 minute slots by reservation only); 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. walk-ins

March 7: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. walk-ins

To make a private shopping reservation please call us at (217) 366-0244.



Confidentially Yours

217-366-0244

1808 B Round Barn Rd