Annual Friends Fore Life Charity Golf Outing to support children battling life-threatening illness

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It is Spring and that means one thing…GOLF!

SAVE THE DATE…Friday, May 14th, 2021 at The Urbana Country Club. It’s the Annual Friends Fore Life Charity Golf Outing.

We Cannot thank you…our golfers and sponsors enough for your past and continued support of the families in Central Illinois.

We absolutely mean this, without you, we could not provide the Love Offerings to those families with children battling a life-threatening injury or illness.

Please plan on joining us again this year at the Urbana Country Club on May 14th.

From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU! Todd, Stephen, Doug & Colleen

Our Story

On May 29, 2013 my grandson, Brody, was diagnosed with Leukemia and admitted to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital to begin his long battle. During his 34 day stay in the hospital, Brody received an enormous amount of get well cards. One of the cards contained $1000 from an organization in Dexter, Missouri to help with immediate money needs while he and his family were staying at the Hospital. This organization was started in 1999 by 5 high school friends that graduated high school together.

It was while Brody’s card and the story of this organization were being read aloud in his room that I knew I wanted to be a part of an organization that could help provide support to families that have kids fighting major illness in East Central Illinois. From Brody’s room, I texted 3 of my high school friends and asked them to join me in being a part of an organization in our area that could provide support to local families that have children that are facing major illness or injury, just like the support our family received. Their reply was immediate over- whelming YES. This is when Friends FORE Life began.

