Anita Dukeman’s Salad with Grilled Asparagus and Basil Vinaigrette

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guest Chef, Anita Dukeman, is back in the CI Kitchen cooking with basil.
BASIL
There’s more to basil than pesto and pasta!
Member of the mint family, basil is considered the “king” of herbs.
The name originates from the Greeks (with maybe a little Harry Potter mixed in?)
Either from the Greek word “basilisk” for a mythical serpent (think of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets) or “basileus,” the Greek word for king or royalty.
During ancient times, basil had a bad reputation:
It was associated with crawling insects, serpents (basilisk) and scorpions
Many believed basil was poisonous
Symbolized extreme opposites–love and hate, good and bad (all depended on who you asked)
Before it became part of the culinary world, it was use medicinally and still is.
Health Benefits
- Reduces inflammation
- Helps with lung problems (asthma, bronchitis)
- Antibacterial
- Anti aging properties
- Stress reliever and yet an energy booster
Salad with Grilled Asparagus and Basil Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound asparagus
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 cup spinach, chopped
- 1/2 English cucumber, diced
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced (green and white parts)
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1/4 cup grape tomatoes, diced
- 1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese, goat cheese, or feta cheese
Basil Vinaigrette:
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 2-3 Tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions
For the Asparagus:
PREHEAT outdoor grill or stovetop grill pan to medium heat.
PLACE asparagus in a large bowl. TOSS with olive oil and salt.
GRILL asparagus for about 6-8 minutes, turning frequently, until charred and cooked through.
Set aside to COOL.
CUT asparagus into 1-inch pieces.
For the Salad:
In a large mixing bowl, COMBINE lettuce, spinach, cucumber, green onion, avocado, tomatoes, blue/goat cheese and grilled asparagus.
For the Vinaigrette:
In a blender, BLEND olive oil, vinegar, basil and salt.
COMBINE with salad to thoroughly coat and SERVE.