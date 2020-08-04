Anita Dukeman’s Salad with Grilled Asparagus and Basil Vinaigrette

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest Chef, Anita Dukeman, is back in the CI Kitchen cooking with basil.

BASIL

There’s more to basil than pesto and pasta!

Member of the mint family, basil is considered the “king” of herbs.

The name originates from the Greeks (with maybe a little Harry Potter mixed in?)

Either from the Greek word “basilisk” for a mythical serpent (think of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets) or “basileus,” the Greek word for king or royalty.

During ancient times, basil had a bad reputation:

It was associated with crawling insects, serpents (basilisk) and scorpions

Many believed basil was poisonous

Symbolized extreme opposites–love and hate, good and bad (all depended on who you asked)

Before it became part of the culinary world, it was use medicinally and still is.

Health Benefits

Reduces inflammation

Helps with lung problems (asthma, bronchitis)

Antibacterial

Anti aging properties

Stress reliever and yet an energy booster

Ingredients

1/2 pound asparagus

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup spinach, chopped

1/2 English cucumber, diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced (green and white parts)

1 avocado, diced

1/4 cup grape tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese, goat cheese, or feta cheese

Basil Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup olive oil

2-3 Tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/2 cup packed fresh basil leaves

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions

For the Asparagus:

PREHEAT outdoor grill or stovetop grill pan to medium heat.

PLACE asparagus in a large bowl. TOSS with olive oil and salt.

GRILL asparagus for about 6-8 minutes, turning frequently, until charred and cooked through.

Set aside to COOL.

CUT asparagus into 1-inch pieces.

For the Salad:

In a large mixing bowl, COMBINE lettuce, spinach, cucumber, green onion, avocado, tomatoes, blue/goat cheese and grilled asparagus.

For the Vinaigrette:

In a blender, BLEND olive oil, vinegar, basil and salt.

COMBINE with salad to thoroughly coat and SERVE.