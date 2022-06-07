Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Summer is here and so are beautiful fresh vegetables at farmer’s markets and coming out of the garden.
They’re perfect for a fresh salad but why don’t our salads taste as good as those from a restaurant?
Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, joins us to discuss why restaurant salads seem to taste better than the ones we make at home, and how we can make our homemade salads come closer to those from a restaurant.
- They use really fresh ingredients
- They add a little salt
- Their salads are served super cold
- They dry their vegetables
- They understand balance
- And they use a freshly-made dressing
Big Batch Basic Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 medium shallot, finely chopped
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil
Instructions for the recipe can be found HERE on Anita’s website.