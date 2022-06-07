Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Summer is here and so are beautiful fresh vegetables at farmer’s markets and coming out of the garden.

They’re perfect for a fresh salad but why don’t our salads taste as good as those from a restaurant?

Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, joins us to discuss why restaurant salads seem to taste better than the ones we make at home, and how we can make our homemade salads come closer to those from a restaurant.

They use really fresh ingredients

They add a little salt

Their salads are served super cold

They dry their vegetables

They understand balance

And they use a freshly-made dressing

Big Batch Basic Vinaigrette

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 medium shallot, finely chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 1/2 cups extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions for the recipe can be found HERE on Anita’s website.