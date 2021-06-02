Animal classes for kids fill the summer at Miller Park Zoo

If your school-aged son or daughter has an interest in animals, Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington is the place to be this summer. They have, literally, dozens of options for educational, outdoor fun.

ZooKids class – Ages 6-7

ZooKids classes are 2-hour adventures that give kids a chance to start in-depth learning about animals. This class includes themed stories, crafts, animal encounters, & a snack. Registration fee includes Zoo admission for class participants on the day of the class.

Registration fee:

$13 per child per class for MPZS members

$17 per child per class for non-members

Classes are identical in each session, so register for only one class each month.

Leapin’ Lizards

Tuesday, June 8 from 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM

Wednesday, June 9 from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM

Wednesday, June 9 from 3:00 PM- 5:00 PM

Thursday, June 10 from 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM

Rainforest Journey

Tuesday, July 6 from 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM

Wednesday, July 7 from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM

Wednesday, July 7 from 3:00 PM- 5:00 PM

Thursday, July 8 from 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM

Fun on the Farm

Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 1:00 PM- 3:00 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM

Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 3:00 PM- 5:00 PM

Thursday, Aug. 12 from 10:30 AM- 12:30 PM

Zoo Safari Camp – Ages 8-9

These Animals Have Class! We’ll investigate animal classes, from birds to reptiles to fish. Crafts, games, animal encounters, and unique peeks behind the scenes will be highlights of this five-day camp. A snack is provided each day. Campers will be given a t-shirt to wear through the week. Activities are identical for each camp session.

Registration fee:

$79 per child per class for MPZS members

$89 per child per class for non-members

M – F – June 14 – 18 – 8:30 – 11:30 am

M – F – June 21 – 25 – 1:30 – 4:30 pm

M – F – June 28 – July 2 – 8:30 – 11:30 am

M – F – June 28 – July 2 – 1:30 – 4:30 pm

M – F – July 26 – 30 – 8:30 – 11:30 am

https://www.millerparkzoo.org

Classes and Camps | Bloomington, IL Parks & Recreation (bloomingtonparks.org)