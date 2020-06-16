Angie’s List Report: Landscape Water Features

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Water often has a calming effect on people. So after a long, busy day, relaxing by a bubbling fountain or soft waterfall appeals to many of us. That’s why a lot of homeowners are adding water features to their backyard landscape. Here’s more in today’s Angie’s List Report.

The soothing sound of moving water can do wonders for your overall wellbeing.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder, “Home outdoor water features are increasingly popular nationwide. That sound of tranquility really helps clear your mind of the day’s stress.”

Interest in Koi ponds, in particular, has spiked in recent years. In a properly maintained pond, fish can survive for a decade or more, with some reports of up to 40 years. For ideal pond health, a waterfall is essential.

Jeff Burhenn, Circle City Outdoors, “It serves a couple purposes. One, it’s very beautiful … and the noise, but it also provides water movement for the actual pond. That’s very important to have water movement. It’s going to keep away the mosquitoes.”

This elaborate pond cost around 50-thousand dollars, but you can do a nice, smaller one on a five-to-ten-thousand dollar budget. If you want the calm but not the fish, consider a pondless waterfall.

Jeff Burhenn, “It’s very pleasing to the eye and you think – where’s the water going? That’s a lot less maintenance for a homeowner because there’s no pond, and it still provides the … I think, the peace.”

A freestanding fountain’s another option. All these water features can help beautify your space, reduce stress and even help separate your home from your neighbors’ when you go to sell.

Jeff Burhenn, “I believe this will increase the value because there’s some ‘wow’ factor to it. You walk back here, and if you were looking at this house, people go, ‘That’s pretty cool.’”

Angie Hicks, “While a water feature won’t give you a dollar-for-dollar return on investment, you’ll get many years of enjoyment out of having it.”

If you put in a pond, experts say to check the water about once a week, with a test kit available at many stores. Angie says to consider an auto-fill mechanism, which replaces water that naturally evaporates. It’ll add about three hundred to five hundred dollars to the project, but otherwise, you’ll have to regularly fill it with a garden hose.