Angie’s List Report: Irrigation Systems

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Springtime is here, and it’s time to think about irrigating your lawn. But irrigation is so much more than sprinkler heads and plumbing lines. In today’s Angie’s List Report, we’ll see how smart technology and careful design are revolutionizing the irrigation business.

A good irrigation and sprinkler system can keep your lawn and landscaping healthy, but you want to make the best use of your resources.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder,“You can actually damage your lawn by watering too much or too little, and that’s the beauty of an automatic sprinkler system.”

Jim Brandon, owner of Landmark DBM, says modern technology makes irrigation systems more efficient than ever. Older seasonal programs required the homeowner to monitor the situation.

Jim Brandon, owner of Landmark DBM, “A lot of people get busy with their lives and forget to change the program, so it runs a lot throughout the hot months and then the fall it gets cooler and it’s not needed, maybe it’s a few weeks before they remember to go back and change the program, and it’s just been over watering things.”

But newer systems take the pressure off the homeowner.

Jim Brandon, owner of Landmark DBM, “There’s been some advancements in controllers that actually connect to WiFi and use the information to seasonally adjust. So that way as the weather gets hotter and driver, it turns it up, and then when cooler weather sets in, the irrigation controller is smart enough to turn it down.”

All this improves efficiency.

Jim Brandon, owner of Landmark DBM, “Water resources are important, and the industry has done a lot to try and use them wisely.”

Setting up sprinklers may sound simple, but irrigation is the kind of job you want a professional to complete.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder, “Hiring a professional to install your sprinkler system is a good idea. They’ll have the right tools, they’ll know exactly where to install the sprinkler heads for optimal water usage and will avoid hitting existing utilities.”

Jim Brandon, owner of Landmark DBM, “For me, irrigation is one of the last things I would suggest that somebody try to do it yourself.”

The expertise a professional brings to the situation can make a huge difference.

Jim Brandon, owner of Landmark DBM, “Another important thing is knowing what planets need a lot of water and what plants don’t … Having somebody that knows plants and what their requirements are is important to having an effective and efficient irrigation system.”