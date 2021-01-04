Angie’s List Report: Home Inspection 101

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

For most of us, our home is one of the biggest investments we’ll ever make so whether you’re buying or selling a home, getting a quality home inspection is a must have. How often should you have your home inspected and what exactly are they looking for? We learn more in today’s Angie’s List Report.

As soon as you purchase a home, there is often a short window to get your inspection done so Angie

suggests looking for an inspector as soon as you start looking for a house to save yourself from

additional stress. When looking for an inspector, you want to make sure they’re licensed and certified from one of the national agencies, and also make sure they have an errors and omissions insurance policy.