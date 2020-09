Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. This year’s event won’t be a large in-person gathering, but we are still walking — and calling on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.