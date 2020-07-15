Angie’s list report: DIY projects

While we’re all spending so much more time in our houses, we’re certainly tempted to think about all the home improvement projects we want to do and many of us are probably even thinking about doing some DIY projects because we have the time.

It’s really important to remember when you’re evaluating do-it-yourself projects, that there are really three things that you want to evaluate.

And it’s not just time.

You also want to know if you have the tools and— let’s be honest—the talent to tackle that project.

Going the DIY route can be a great way to cross off your to-do list. Just remember to be honest about what you’re capable of doing.



“Many people turn to DIY projects because they think it will save them money. But if you don’t have the talent or the right tools, you might actually end up spending more on the project than if you would have hired a contractor,” says Angie Hicks, Co-Founder of Angie’s List.

Calling in a professional to undo your handiwork and start from scratch can potentially be very costly. But don’t let that deter you from DIY altogether.

“If you want to tackle a home improvement project, the first thing you want to do is make sure you understand what you’re getting involved in. A lot of times I really encourage homeowners to start with something simple and something small, so that they can get it done,” says Hicks.

Choose a project that involves tools you already own, or skills you already have. Watch tutorials and do your research before beginning, so you’ll know the necessary steps to achieve the best outcome.

“Think about staining a fence, organizing your garage, even painting a wall because those are all projects that you can do in short amount of time, even in a day. And once you tackle those and have success, then it might be time to move to a bigger project. Don’t start with something large like redoing your living room right out of the gate because you want to make sure you’re going to have success. Because let’s face it, we have to live in our house, while we do our DIY projects,” says Hicks

Having a completed project under your belt can give you the confidence and experience to propel you forward. But be sure to know when to call in the pros.

“I always remind homeowners as well that if it has to do with plumbing and electrical, those are really items that are best left to professionals,” says Hicks. “It really takes an experienced professional to tackle those types of projects.”