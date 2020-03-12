Angie’s List: Garage Remodeling

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’ve been using your garage for trash bin storage, tools, and the occasional home project, now’s a good time to take the plunge for a clever conversion.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder, says, “Garage remodels are one of the hottest new trends in home improvement. We see people turning their garages into guest rooms, craft workshops, and even home entertainment rooms.”

Fritz Klooz, owner of Innovative Garages, says organization is the key to revitalizing a garage. “You can utilize the wall space, the ceiling space, you can get more storage space out of the garage than any other room in the house if you just have an open mind.”

He says the sky’s the limit when it comes to what a homeowner can do. “We see garages where they’re wanting to make a man cave or a hangout room. In May we do a lot of conversions for graduation parties.”

In fact, your options are limited only by your imagination.

Angie Hicks, Angie’s List Founder, “Whether it be a handyman, a professional organizer, or a general contractor, there are lots of people who can help you make the most of your garage space.”

Fritz Klooz, owner of Innovative Garages, “A professional can maybe come up with ideas and solutions a homeowner had no idea even existed.”

Just ask homeowner Lynn Fellows, who hired Innovative Garages to remodel his garage and ended up installing a lift that allows him to easily transport things to the attic for storage.

Lynn Fellows, homeowner, “The older you get, the less sure you are on your feet, your balance is not as good. With the lift, we can put something on there, take it right up into the attic, scoot it off, bring things down the same way, it’s just really super.”