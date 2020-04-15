Angie’s List: Bathroom Breakthroughs

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Bathroom remodels continue to be one of the most popular home improvement projects… Because they have a great return on investment.

Last month Re-Bath visited us at ciLiving to show the many ways to give your bathroom an updated look. An Angie’s List contractor survey revealed homeowners will spend handsomely on better bathrooms because much of the cost—often around 80%– comes back to them through resale.

Angie Hicks says, “Remodeling bathrooms is a popular home improvement project, but they’re not cheap. They can cost anywhere from 10 to 15 thousand dollars.”

People are pulling out their ceramic tile in favor of cultured marble panels, thick glass shower doors, and sleep fixtures. They want beautiful bathrooms, but they don’t want to constantly maintain them.



“They’re tired of fighting the grout lines. They’re tired of having to re-caulk. Maybe they don’t have a lot of people in their family members that squeegee a lot. So by that maintenance standard, they want something that’s easier to clean,” Mary Wright, Economy Plumbing Supply.

“Consumers are looking for less work around the house, especially when cleaning their bathrooms, so the trend remodelers are seeing is more walk-in showers with frameless doors because they’re just easier to maintain,” Angie Hicks.

They also look very modern and open. White and neutral colors with organic undertones are popular in bathrooms and creating more storage, whether under the sinks or additional cabinetry helps create a uncluttered and serene atmosphere.

Mary Wright, “People really like having that open feel. They don’t like, necessarily, feeling so built-in, so compartmentalized in the space any longer. They’re trying to more or less to take down the walls, have a much more spa feel.”

High-tech toilets continue to rise in popularity. As for fixtures, brass and gold-tones are making a comeback.

Erin Valle checks in with Angie’s List Co-Founder, Angie Hicks: