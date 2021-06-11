Angi: Love Where You Live

Indianapolis, IN (WCIA) Our homes have really become our…everything, and with that, you may have noticed some areas that no longer fit your needs as well as they once did. Bailey Carson is here to introduce Angi, as well as provide tips on how to upgrade your home to help you love where you live, in our new segment, Ask Angi.

Over the past year, the function of our homes has changed completely. And with that, so has Angie’s List – we’re now Angi! We are your ally in every part of your home care journey. We all love our homes, but we don’t always love taking care of them, it’s a lot of work! So, we’re here at Angi to provide you with tools and tips to make it easier.

Now that many of us work from home, one great idea is to turn a guest room, or another room that is typically underutilized, into a home office. Having a dedicated workspace is important for focus and productivity. Be sure to invest in some proper office furniture, rather than spending all day at a makeshift desk at your kitchen island. Your office is an area where you should definitely prioritize your comfort.

Before getting started, think about your vison for the room. Multipurpose furniture can be a great investment, particularly if you this you’re going to go back to an office at some point. Another favorite of mine is fresh walls. So, think about repainting or if you’re a renter, temporary wallpaper is a great solution. Fresh walls can totally change the look and feel of a room and elevate your mood. Think about using calming colors like soft blues, greys and beiges, and avoid colors than can induce stress like red.

In addition to spending more time in our homes over the past year, most of us have also been spending more time outside. With that, it’s a great idea to make some upgrades that will make outdoor living and entertaining easier and more comfortable. One way to do this is by installing a porch or deck.

After being cooped up all winter, I can’t wait to get outside and socialize with friends. Adding a deck, pergola or porch can be a great project to take on. It can really be fun and useful, and it not only looks great, but it increases the resale value of your home.

The costs of new decks can vary significantly depending on square footage, the type of materials used and whether you choose to hire a contractor or do it yourself. A DIY deck may prove to be an affordable alternative, saving you thousands in professional labor costs if you do it correctly. If you think you’re up to the task, be sure to check your local codes for building a deck. And if you’re not quite ready to DIY a project of this size, it’s best to call a pro.

DIY can be a great option if you have the time, the tools and the talent, but don’t be afraid to bring in a pro if you’re unsure. You don’t want your DIY project ending up costing you more in repairs than it would have cost to hire a pro and get it done right the first time. You can always make your mark and make it personal with furniture, plants and lighting and other accessories when the project is done.

For more on home contractors visit angi.com