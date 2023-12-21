CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Andie Bryce, Owner of Judy’s Gingerbread builds incredible gingerbread houses and will show how you can make one too this holiday season.

From Andie Bryce:

“Building gingerbread houses is often such a pain – they’re always falling over, they don’t turn out cute, and everyone is frustrated. We help fix that! We love all our memories of growing up building gingerbread houses as a family and want to share that with people.

Tips:

Decorate before building

Use good icing

Add windows

There isn’t really anyone doing what I do! But the reason my kits are so much better is the gingerbread is actual, real gingerbread, not the cardboard that comes in most kits, and our icing is absolutely magic! It holds so well and then hardens to cement!

We have awesome digital resources where we teach people how to build incredible gingerbread houses – we have an ebook that covers all the basics, and a digital course that goes more into advanced decorating styles and techniques, and lots of fun and unique gingerbread house templates!

How it all started…

In 1974, our Grama Judy and her neighborhood friends learned how to make gingerbread houses together. After a few years, they started up a gingerbread house display to encourage people to come visit the local historic sites! Grama taught her daughter, our mom, how to make them, and she taught us!

Every year, right after Thanksgiving, we’d break out the molasses and candy and turn our kitchen into a gingerbread factory! We would blast Christmas music and spend all weekend together building houses, singing and dancing in the kitchen, and sneakily eating candy meant for the houses when my mom turned her back! We hope you’ll love these gingerbread houses as much as we do, and we KNOW that you’ll love the priceless memories you’ll make with your friends and family with this fun tradition!”

Andie Bryce, Owner of Judy’s Gingerbread

hello@judysgingerbread.com

Judy’s Gingerbread

http://www.judysgingerbread.com



Social Media Links

http://instagram.com/judys_gingerbread; https://www.tiktok.com/@judys_gingerbread