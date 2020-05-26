American Heart Association moves fundraiser online

Eliminating the meeting of large groups of people these days doesn’t just impacts sports or church, it also has had a dramatic impact on fundraising events for non-profits across the country. One such organization is the American Heart Association.

The AHA’s annual “Day of Giving” has moved from an in-person event to an online one. Dr. Ash Al-Dadah from OSF joined us with tips on how to stay healthy ourselves, as well as how to help others who may be struggling with heart disease.

Stroke symptoms: numbness, speech impediment that comes and goes, temporary loss of vision in one eye or the other

Heart attack symptoms: chest pain or pressure, sweaty/clammy feeling

Help the American Heart Association this year through their “Day of Giving” – Thursday, May 28th

