Saturday, October 2nd from 10am-3pm at AMBUCS Park in Urbana, don’t miss the AMBUCS 28th Annual Scarecrow Festival. Activities include:

Hayrack rides

Barrel train rides

Food

Craft market

Kids games

Bake sale

Touch-a-truck

Fun galore

All proceeds benefit the following projects:

Amtrykes

Wheelchair ramp building

Scholarships to Parkland College

Improvements to AMBUCS Park

AMBUCS Park, 1200 E. University Avenue, Urbana