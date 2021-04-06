Full Election Results

Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Seminars with Carriage Crossing

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Carriage Crossing Senior Living joins us with details about Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Seminars.

• Training to earn a CEU – we teach caregivers, nurses, and all healthcare professionals interested in receiving a Dementia Practitioners Certificate
• Focusing on Communication & feelings- True or False statements concerning clients with dementia.
• Seven stages of Alzheimer’s
• We hope to educate the viewing audience about Alzheimer’s and be a resource when they are working with clients with dementia

