Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Seminars with Carriage Crossing

Carriage Crossing Senior Living joins us with details about Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Seminars.
• Training to earn a CEU – we teach caregivers, nurses, and all healthcare professionals interested in receiving a Dementia Practitioners Certificate
• Focusing on Communication & feelings- True or False statements concerning clients with dementia.
• Seven stages of Alzheimer’s
• We hope to educate the viewing audience about Alzheimer’s and be a resource when they are working with clients with dementia