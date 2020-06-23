Mattoon, Ill. (WCIA)

Lake Land College Offers Free Online Alzheimer’s Awareness Webinars

Lake Land College will be offering a series of webinars with topics of Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness. The webinars will be offered on Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m beginning June 16. The series includes:

· Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body – June 16, 2020

· Effective Communication Strategies – June 23, 2020

· 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s – June 30, 2020

· Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia – July 7, 2020

The webinars will be facilitated by Elizabeth Hagemann, MA, Manager of Education and Outreach, with the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter. There is no cost to attend the webinars.

To register, go to www.lakelandcollege.edu/learn click on Health Care under the Professional Development category, and choose which webinar you would like to attend. For more information, contact Jackie Wake, professional development support at 217-234-5087 or email jwake@lakelandcollege.edu.