Alpha Omega Counseling Services, is a licensed provider that provides gambling treatment, early intervention and outreach for both Spanish and English clients. The Spanish clients are served through the offices in Champaign, Rantoul and Danville by Nelson Cuevas. Alpha Omega also provides alcohol and drug addiction outpatient services, DUI services and risk classes.

We provide alcohol/drug counseling for individuals that have received DUIs in the state of Illinois. The purpose of this treatment is to primarily address issues related to their abuse/dependency and to also reinforce the dangers associated with driving while impaired. In addition to the counseling my agency offers, we also work hand-in-hand with attorneys that specialize in administrative hearings held before the Illinois Secretary of State. I have worked with a Chicago-based attorney who represents many of my clients that go through this agency. We have worked together for years, so when I speak with a client who is considering going in for a hearing, we always try to evaluate their situation not only from a clinical perspective, but also a legal one. Unfortunately, these hearings can be complex, so Alpha-Omega tries to provide a comprehensive solution that might be able to help clients who have properly addressed their substance abuse issues and are now trying to move forward with their lives. We typically put them in touch with the attorney so they can start reviewing paperwork and preparing clients.

We are doing outreach on gambling during two Bradley basketball games, on the 19th and 26th. The Spanish Services in Rantoul has a number of events happening like food give away.

