Allerton launching Matching Gift Challenge

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Allerton is a public park that offers nature trails, landscape architecture and artwork.

Allerton provides a vast natural area and many pieces of outdoor art, as well as year-round public programs. We are on the registry of historic places, are a national natural landmark, and are one of the seven wonders of Illinois.

We have launched a Matching Gift Challenge where donations to Allerton will be matched by a donor and board members from now through Dec 15th up to $33,000

Allerton Park and Retreat Center
515 Old Timber Road
Monticello, IL 61856

