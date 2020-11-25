Allerton launching Matching Gift Challenge

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lauren Frost a/k/a Sugar Plum Fairy, grew up on stage with CU Ballet. From her early roles to her first major role as Clara in The Nutcracker, and all the roles in between, she was on a journey to make her dream come true -- dance the role of Sugar Plum in CU Ballet's Nutcracker on Krannert's stage with a live orchestra. Of course, her dream came true. She, ultimately, stayed with CU Ballet and became a teacher as well. In visiting with Lauren, who is now a Junior at Southern Illinois University, she knows these difficult times are challenging for kids. She said to me "I don't want the kids to stop dreaming". She wanted to give back to the community who has supported her over the years, and she felt there was no better way than to reach out and connect with the younger generation so that they will continue to dream. Who knows -- maybe one of these littles who dial in with Sugar Plum aspires to one day be the Sugar Plum Fairy; or, maybe their time together will help formulate a different dream. And, Lauren's story is so unique, in that she started as a youngster, danced her way up the ranks, and came back to teach. It's a full circle sort of story.