Allerton, Kirby host Winter Wellness Walk

Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello is hosting the Kirby Winter Wellness Walk.

Experience the magic of Allerton — after dark! See Allerton in a new light during an enchanting stroll of lights starting at the Gatehouse Lawn (park in the Main Parking Lot) through several of the Formal Gardens, and into the Meadow. This year’s Walk will feature three glowing sculptures by John E. Bannon (the first resident of our inaugural In-Residence Program) and a Polar Express Train Display, courtesy of the Monticello Railway Museum.

A $10 per car suggested donation can be made at the North entrance of the Park or online. Donations are very appreciated and needed to continue these kinds of public programs.

This event will follow safety guidelines recommended by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Masks are strongly encouraged throughout the entire Walk, and required when unable to keep 6 feet away from other visitors.

The Kirby Winter Wellness Walk will be open every day* from 5-9pm through Sunday, January 31.

*The Walk will be closed December 24, December 25, December 28, December 31, January 1 and January 18 so our staff can enjoy the holidays.

For more details visit Allerton online.