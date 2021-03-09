All things vanilla with Lisa Lewey-Shields

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Lisa Lewey-Shields is back in the CI Kitchen talking all things VANILLA!

Vanilla is grown from the blooms of an orchid and have to be hand pollinated before noon on the day it blooms. They are very delicate and depends on the climate and the weather. An entire crop can be wiped out by a cyclone or poor climates. It takes 6 months on the vine and then 6 months post picking to take care care of a vanilla bean. You pick a vanilla bean when it is almost rotted and then you still have to care for it after that.

2014 vanilla was $14 a pound and then jumped to $800 a pound then now $500 a pound. Because of people wanting healthy natural vanilla and not flavorings or synthetics Each country’s climate makes their vanilla taste different just like that of honey with bees and their pollinations.

Cooking, foods, cookies, ice cream, puddings, bath crystals, bath bombs, candles, perfumes, house hold cleansers, car cleaners, yogurt and Coca-Cola etc are just a few examples of items made with vanilla beans.

Madagascar Rain forest Island in Africa is the #1 and produces the best of the best vanilla. Many other rainforests also produce vanilla. Mexico was the first country to grow vanilla. Watch the you tube video below.

2020 saw an increase of over 500% of pure vanilla extract and vanilla beans sales due to quarantine cooking at home.

You can use vodka, bourbon, or rum.

Madagascar vanilla beans

One of the more popular Madagascar vanilla beans is the Bourbon bean. Contrary to belief, the Madagascar Bourbon vanilla bean isn’t named after a type of alcohol. Bourbon (previously named Reunion) is an island several hundred miles east of Madagascar where the beans are grown. Today, other nearby islands such as the island of Comoros, along with its sister island, Moroni, provide a healthy environment for vanilla bean cultivation.

These Vanilla Beans are of the highest quality and have a rich, dark aroma. They are very oily with a strong vanilla scent. Grade A Madagascar vanilla beans are usually between 5″ and 7″ inches long and have a dark brown color. They are perfect for making homemade vanilla extract, home cooking or baking. VanillaPura vanilla beans are a regular choice for professional chefs

Grade A Tahiti vanilla beans

For tarts, pies, custards and pastries, Tahiti vanilla is a a perfect application. When you first open a pouch of Tahiti vanilla, your nose will be met with an aroma that is bold, and teases of cherries and licorice. When you remove the first bean from the pouch and bring it to your nose, the distinct vanilla base will present itself with hints of tropical flowers, reminiscent of the paradise where the bean is grown. Also a reminder that these durable little vanilla beans come from a delicate, beautiful orchid. Finally, a Tahiti vanilla bean extract will have complex fruity notes under its bold vanilla taste that will enhance the taste of creams, custards and fruit-based desserts with a crisp accent of sweetness not present in traditional vanilla. Tahiti beans are truly an experience in and of themselves.

These Vanilla Beans are of the highest quality and have a rich, dark and fruity aroma. They are specifically called “Tahitensis” vanilla beans and they originate from Indonesia. They are very oily with a strong vanilla scent. Grade A Tahiti vanilla beans are usually between 6″ and 7″ inches long and have a dark brown color. They are perfect for making homemade vanilla extract, home cooking or baking. VanillaPura vanilla beans are a regular choice for professional chefs and are used in 5 star restaurants around the world

Mexican Vanilla

Currently, the Mexican vanilla bean (real Mexican vanilla that has been both grown and cured in Mexico) is one of the most expensive beans on the market due to limited supply. Some companies may try to sell beans that were grown in Madagascar and cured in Mexico as “Mexican Vanilla Beans” but they are not. The soil that they are grown in largely determines the

taste, not where they are cured. Those who have tried multiple varieties of vanilla recognize pure Mexican vanilla beans as a gold standard that really is an experience that enlivens all the senses.

Our grade-A Mexican vanilla beans are grown in the tropics of the Yucatan Peninsula. When you open the package, you will immediately smell a dark vanilla aroma with hints of cocoa and mocha. Then, when you remove the beans you will smell an earthy bold vanilla with a hint of vanilla spice. If you use these beans to make extract, you will taste and smell a strong, concentrated, sweet vanilla with hints of chocolate, mocha and caramel. It is truly a wonderful and unique vanilla experience. Mexico is where the story of vanilla begins. Vanilla grew naturally in Mexico several hundred years ago. The orchids were pollinated by a small bee that could fit into the flower and move pollen around. That bee is now believed to be extinct and, due to climate and cultural conflict, most of the world’s vanilla cultivation happens outside of Mexico today.

VanillaPura Indonesian Vanilla Beans are of the highest quality and have a rich, dark aroma. They are very oily with a strong vanilla scent. Grade A Indonesian vanilla beans are usually between 6″ and 7″ inches long and have a dark brown color. They are perfect for making homemade vanilla extract, home cooking or baking. VanillaPura vanilla beans are a regular choice for professional chefs and are used in 5 star restaurants around the world. We proudly offer some of the most sought-after vanilla beans on the market.

VanillaPura vanilla beans are all shipped vacuum sealed for freshness and should be stored unrefrigerated in a cool, dry and dark place.

Indonesian vanilla beans are a favorite among dark chocolate lovers. They are the perfect compliment to some of your dark and rich desserts. Their smokey undertones pair well with bourbon for at-home extract making. When you first open the pouch of VanillaPura Indonesian vanilla beans, your nose will be met with dark, earthy vanilla notes that are bold and pronounced. Bringing an individual bean closer to your nose, the aroma will tease of dark chocolate with a smokey, bourbon-like accent further defining its perfect placement in your richest desserts. Finally, after months (or even years) of extraction, your finished extract will demonstrate a pronounced vanilla transition with bold vanilla notes and subtle hints of caramel, cocoa and earthy, all-natural sweetness. For those of you who love dark chocolates, hints of mocha and bold, woody vanilla notes, a grade-A Indonesian vanilla bean and/or vanilla extract is a must

Indonesia is located ideally for vanilla cultivation. The primary area of bean production within Indonesia is Bali and South Java. Though, recently vanilla production has spread to Sulawesi, Sumatra (North & South), Lombok and Flores. This expansion has made Indonesia the second largest producer of vanilla beans, just behind Madagascar. As a country, Indonesia is made up of

Thousands of islands spanning 6,400 kilometers surrounded by beautiful waters right on the equator.

Did you know???

Taken from Mary Jane’s farm magazine Dec-Jan 2021 page 26

Vanilla comes from the vanilla orchid, the only edible fruit bearing member of the orchid family, Indigenous to South America. Vanilla veins are 30-50 feet tall and only grow 10-20° north or south of the equator.

Next to saffron, it’s the most expensive spice in the world because producing the vanilla seed pods is very labor intensive. The vanilla flower lasts only one day and must be pollinated or it dies. Plants are mostly pollinated by hand because the plant has only one natural pollinator, the melipona bee of Central America. The discovery of successful hand-pollination of the vanilla orchid (using a small, wooden stick toothpick) is credited to a 12-year old slave on the French Island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean in 1841.

Once the plants produced pods, the beans are then hand-picked, treated with hot water or heat, and placed in the sun until they have shunk to 20 percent of their original size, which can take months.

The majority of modern vanilla comes from Madagascar, Reunion, and other tropical areas along the Indian Ocean; Indonesia; and the West Indies, Central America, and South America. Thomas Jefferson first brought vanilla to U.S. from France in 1789, and the U.S. is now the largest consumer of vanilla in the wold, used for both flavorings and fragrances.

Sweet –Potato Breakfast Cookies

Mary Jane’s Farms Apr-May 2021

Ingredients

12 oz sweet potatoes, peeled, diced and cooked (I used one can sweet potato drained and mashed)

1/3 cup honey

1/3 cup coconut oil, melted

1 T (1 oz) ginger, peeled and minced

1 ½ t orange zest

1 t vanilla extract

1 cup thick rolled oats

¾ cup flour

1 t basking soda

½ t salt

½ cup pecans , chopped

1/3 cup dried cranberries, diced (can use golden raisins)

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. Line two large baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper.

Add cooked sweet potatoes to a large bowl and mash with a fork. Add honey, coconut oil, ginger, orange zest and vanilla extract. Mix well.

In a medium bowl, combine oats, flour, baking soda and salt.

Add oat mixture to sweet potato mixture and stir just until combined. Mix in pecans and cranberries.

Spoon small mounds (about 1 to 1 ½ T) or a small scoop onto prepared baking sheets (you should be able to fit 15 mounds on each sheet).

Gently flatten mounds with a damp spatula and bake for 15 minutes, rotating pans between oven racks halfway through.

Cool slightly on pans, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

Honey & Vanilla Spiced Nuts

Mary Jane’s Farms Dec-Jan 2021 Page 60

Makes 3 cups

¾ cup unsalted peanuts

¾ cup unsalted cashews

¾ cup unsalted almonds

½ cup unsalted pecans

½ cup unsalted pistachios, shelled

(I used the container of mixed nuts from Aldi’s or Sam’s)

¼ cup pumpkin seed (pepitos)

2 T butter

1 T honey

1 vanilla bean

¼ t Himalayan Pink Salt finely ground (I omitted this since my nuts were already salted)

¼ t. pulverized cardamom seeds (1 pod) If you do not have cardamom, substitute any one of the following: ground cinnamon, or ground ginger.

1/8 t. ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

In a medium bowl, combine nuts and seeds, set aside

In a small saucepan over low heat,melt butter and honey, remove from heat and set aside.

Slice vanilla bean lengthwise, open pod and scrape out seeds with tip of a spoon. Add seeds to a small bowl. Add salt, cardamom seeds or substitute and nutmeg; mix well.

Pour melted butter and honey over nuts and toss to coat. Sprinkle in vanilla bean mixture and mix well. Spread nut mixture out on prepared baking sheet and bake for 18 mins, stirring halfway through. Remove from oven.

Once completely cool, transfer to an airtight container and use with 7 days.

Creme Brulee II

Allrecipes.com

Ingredients

2 cups heavy cream

¼ cup white sugar

Pinch of salt

1 t Vanilla

3 egg yolks

4 T white sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) and line the bottom of a large baking pan with a damp kitchen cloth.

Bring a large pot of water to boil. While water is boiling, combine cream, 1/4 cup sugar and salt in saucepan over medium heat. Stir occasionally 4 to 5 minutes, until steam rises. In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks and vanilla until smooth. Pour hot cream into yolks, a little at a time, stirring constantly, until all cream is incorporated. Pour mixture into four 6 oz. ramekins.

Place ramekins on towel in baking dish, and place dish on oven rack. Pour boiling water into dish to halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Cover whole pan loosely with foil.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until custard is just set. Chill ramekins in refrigerator 4 to 6 hours.

Before serving, sprinkle 1 tablespoon sugar over each custard. Use a kitchen torch or oven broiler to brown top, 2 to 3 minutes.

Creme Brulee French Toast

Ingredients

½ cup unsalted butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 T corn syrup

6 pieces thick Texas Toast or 1 inch thick French bread

5 eggs

1 ½ cups heavy cream (can use half & half)

1 t. vanilla

¼ t. salt (omit if you use salted butter)

Directions

Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Mix in brown sugar and corn syrup, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Pour into a 9×13 inch baking dish.

Remove crusts from bread, and arrange in the baking dish in a single layer. In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, half and half, vanilla extract, orange brandy, and salt. Pour over the bread. Cover, and chill at least 8 hours, or overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove the dish from the refrigerator, and bring to room temperature.

Bake uncovered 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until puffed and lightly browned.

Homemade Vanilla Syrup

(Pioneer Woman Spring 2021)

Combine

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 vanilla bean

In a saucepan and bring to a boil stirring to dissolve the sugar.

Reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 15 to thicken.

Set aside to cool.

Pour into a jar and store in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.

Use in teas, coffees, drinks, on pancakes, waffles, cooked fruits, over cooked candied carrots and cooked candied sweet potatoes, over candied nuts