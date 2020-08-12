All seasons sale with One Week Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

One Week Boutique is a twice yearly children’s consignment sales event specializing in the highest quality of gently worn children’s and maternity clothing, shoes, toys, books, games, baby equipment (strollers, cribs, high chairs, etc.) and baby and children’s furniture. They have over 40,000 items to choose from, priced at approximately 30-50% of the retail value!







Here’s more from owner, Kristi Carlson:

We help people in the community make money by selling gently used items they no longer need, and help people save money by purchasing items they need for their children at reduced costs. We also donate many of our unsold items to local charities.

We are the largest children’s consignment sale in central Illinois, and are only open two weeks a year.







All clothing and shoes are inspected before being accepted and all clothing is hung up and separated by gender, then size for easy shopping! From strollers and baby blankets to big kid books and toys, One Week Boutique has savings waiting for YOU!

Social distancing, capacity limits, and face covering requirements will be strictly enforced/adhered to.









SATURDAY, AUGUST 15TH

4PM–8PM

$2 ADULT ADMISSION (find your coupon on their website!)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16TH

10AM-6PM

FREE ADMISSION

MONDAY, AUGUST 17TH

10AM-6PM

FREE ADMISSION

**MOST ITEMS HALF-OFF

One Week Boutique is held at the Champaign Park District’s Leonhard Recreation Center right next to Sholem Aquatic Center.

CHAMPAIGN PARK DISTRICT’S

LEONHARD RECREATION CENTER

2307 W. SANGAMON DRIVE, CHAMPAIGN, IL